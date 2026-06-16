Following the announcement from the Environment Agency of the "pollution incident" at Mayor's Avenue pumping station in Dartmouth, Dart Harbour Authority have been testing the water at various sites with campaigners from Friends of the Dart.
Whilst results of the tests will not be known for a couple of days, the incident is ongoing, so the advice remains to stay out of the water and do not swim in any bathing areas in the Dartmouth area until advised otherwise.
Earlier, a South West Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are working hard to repair a burst sewer at our Mayor’s Avenue Pumping Station in Dartmouth.
“We are using tankers to take as much of the flow from the pumping station to the nearby wastewater treatment works as possible while we work to complete the repair as quickly as we can.
“We are keeping the Environment Agency updated and taking water quality samples in the area.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.