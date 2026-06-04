Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 8.25am following a report of a collision involving a car and a child in Hercules Road, Sherford.
A road closure was put in place.
The child was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 8.25am following a report of a collision involving a car and a child in Hercules Road, Sherford.
A road closure was put in place.
The child was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
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