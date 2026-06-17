Devon & Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in Plympton.
Officers were called between 11pm and 11.30pm on Saturday, June 13, to the incident in Moorland Road, outside Plympton Academy.
It was reported that a man assaulted a woman by grabbing her by the neck/shoulder, causing minor injury.
A man in his 30s from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of intentional strangulation and criminal damage.
He has since been released on police bail.
Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, in particular a member of the public who stopped, got out of a Nissan Qashqai-type vehicle, broke up the assault and then left when neighbours came outside.
Anybody able to assist is asked to contact 101 or visit the Devon & Cornwall Police website quoting 50260151883.
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