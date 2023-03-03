A group of musicians who regularly play together at their local pub, entertained shoppers in Totnes in aid of the Turkey-Syria earthquake disaster.
In the early hours of February 6 2023, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria.
This was followed by another earthquake soon afterwards, as well as more than 60 aftershocks.
More than 50,000 people were killed and many more thousands injured.
Survivors have since been left without shelter in freezing winter conditions.
On Saturday February 25, a group of musicians who regularly perform at the Tuesday folk sessions at the Bay Horse pub raised £352.26 by busking in Totnes High Street.
Musician Andy Clarke thanked the generous people of the town, adding: “The funds will go towards relief for the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.”