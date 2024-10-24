A ‘chronic problem’ with sewage floating through the streets of Kingsbridge has led to urgent calls for action.
South Devon MP Caroline Voaden is demanding a top-level meeting in the search for a solution.
The Liberal Democrat MP’s plea in the House of Commons comes just days after members of South Hams Council demanded action from South West Water (SWW).
The South Hams has become the focus of anger against the water company after repeated dumping of sewage in the sea, a cryptosporidium outbreak in Kingswear and Brixham, and recurring sewage problems in Kingsbridge.
Outspoken council leader Julian Brazil (Lib Dem, Stokenham) said residents might refuse to pay their water rates if SWW doesn’t commit to a wholesale upgrade of its sewerage network. And he claimed the company is more interested in paying dividends to shareholders than investing in a clean-up.
He also said he won’t be happy until a water company executive somewhere in Britain goes to prison for polluting the country’s waterways.
Ms Voaden’s comments came during a debate on the creation of an independent water commission which could take replace current regulator Ofwat.
She said: “In Kingsbridge, the residents are literally wading through sewage, which seeps out of the drains in heavy rain due to a mixture of increased sewage from new houses and ancient culverts that cannot cope.
“I do not think that those residents will be encouraged by a review and a commission, which will not solve the problems they will face this winter.
“We need to find a solution, because we have not had one for a long time and we desperately need to sort this out.”
She said the problem in Kingsbridge was ‘chronic’ and called for environment minister Steve Reed to meet her to discuss it.
He said he had already taken action, and had met water company executives to agree a programme of reforms.