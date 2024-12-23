“Broadband is as important to the rural economy as electricity,” said Mrs Voaden. Leader of the House Lucy Powell, who is a Manchester Labour MP, said Mrs Voaden is right.“To rural communities—indeed, to any community—broadband really is the fourth utility,” she said. “It is vital to her constituents and many others in their daily lives, for doing what they need to do. We have inherited a pretty poor record when it comes to rollout, but we are trying to speed it up through Project Gigabit and the shared rural network.”