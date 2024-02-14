Residents in five towns will have their say on whether people should be allowed to drink in certain areas as part of a review of South Ham District Council’s (SHDC) anti-social behaviour measures.
The Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) give police broad powers to tackle anti-social behaviour in selected public spaces, including confiscating alcohol and fining offenders up to £500 if prosecuted.
SHDC is asking residents in Totnes, Dartmouth, Ivybridge, Kingsbridge and Salcombe what they think about the alcohol-related PSPOs, which are up for renewal on July 14.
Cllr Denise O'Callaghan, SHDC’s lead member for housing, environmental health and licensing, said: “Most people are very responsible drinkers, but sadly not everyone is and that means drinking in public can become a nuisance for others, both at night and during the day. That is why some of the busiest and most public areas in our towns usually have Public Space Protection Orders on them.”
She asked the public to help determine which PSPOs were still fit for purpose and if they needed extending, or whether new areas should be included in the list.
She added: “The survey should only take about five to 10 minutes to complete and it will benefit our communities so everyone can live together in harmony and enjoy our public spaces.”
Residents have until Tuesday, March 19 to air their views.
A much-publicised PSPO consultation last year saw SHDC do a U-turn on banning dogs-off-the-lead.
The proposal requiring dog owners to have their pets on a lead in two Totnes beauty spots was hastily withdrawn in November after councillors decided the policy would not have the community’s support.
For more information on the exact locations of the PSPOs within each town, residents can share their thoughts online at alcoholinpublic.commonplace.is or by post to: Environmental Protection Team, South Hams District Council, Follaton House, Plymouth Road, Devon, TQ9 5NE.