Fire fighters from Ivybridge and Plympton were called to reports of a camper van on fire in Yeampton yesterday
The call came just after 10.30am and when they arrived, crews confirmed the vehicle to be well alight.
They got to work with two breathing apparatus wearers , one hose reel jet and one main jet.
A request was then made for the water bowser to attend, which also came from Plympton.
The fire was extinguished using 4 breathing apparatus wearers, one attack jet, one ground monitor, one hose reel jet, one thermal imaging camera and one gas detector. two camping gas cylinders were cooled to a safe temperature. The vehicle was completely destroyed by fire and the cause was accidental.
The crews were stood down at 1.41pm