Each year Gables Dogs & Cats Home in Plymouth takes in nearly 1000 unwanted and abandoned dogs and cats, some of which are from the South Hams, and this year they have seen an increase in the number of vulnerable dogs and cats needing their help due to the cost of living crisis. It is vitally important that they provide their animals with the very best during their stay with them and their pens must be kept warm and comfortable at all times. During the winter months they use lots of donated duvets and blankets to help keep the animals warm and cosy, but their heating bills increase dramatically. There are 76 cat pens and 71 dog kennels to keep warm, which with the increase in electricity costs has soared to over £15,000 each winter.