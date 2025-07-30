With the summer sunshine in full swing, staying hydrated has never been more important, and now, thanks to a clever innovation, it’s never been more enjoyable either.
CareYourWay South Devon is proud to be introducing Jelly Drops to more of the people they support. These bright, juicy sweets aren’t just a tasty treat; they’ve been specially designed to boost hydration in a gentle, dignified way, particularly for older adults and those living with dementia.
Created by a young inventor inspired by his grandmother’s struggle to stay hydrated, Jelly Drops are made up of over 90% water, enriched with electrolytes, and shaped like soft, colourful sweets. They’re easy to hold, chew and enjoy and are fast becoming a firm favourite with many of CareYourWays' Clients.
A spokesperson for CareYourWay said: “Jelly Drops are now being offered more widely across our services, especially during periods of warm weather when dehydration becomes more common and potentially serious. They offer a dignified alternative to traditional hydration methods and support independence and enjoyment, especially for those who may struggle with drinking fluids regularly.
“The South Devon team is proud to be leading the way in championing innovative, person-centred care.
“These little sweets are a big step forward in making hydration easier, more accessible and more enjoyable, one Jelly Drop at a time.”
CareYourWay was founded by Sarah and Manuel Sabater in 2005 in England, after recognising the immense need for quality care following the terminal diagnosis of a loved one. Later in their chapter, Sarah, Manuel, and their children made the decision to care for Sarah’s mother at home, who was diagnosed with dementia.
With the care provided to her, she was able to live for nine more years in her home, lovingly cared for by her family. Because of the care provided to Brenda, her quality of life remained incredible, inspiring the CareYourWay family to provide the same quality of care to thousands of others.
To learn more about their services in South Devon, call 01548 521789 or search CareYourWay.
