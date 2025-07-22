A much-loved Salcombe property gifted to a charity to house elderly residents could be sold to developers, prompting an outcry from locals who say its original purpose is being betrayed.
Woodcot, a Grade II* listed Regency villa on Cliff Road, was given free of charge in 1969 by local philanthropist Miss Elizabeth Jennings. The gift was made on the strict understanding that it be used “in perpetuity” as a residential home for older people with a connection to Salcombe.
Now in the hands of Age UK, the national charity has confirmed it is exploring the possibility of selling the property, a move critics say would breach the original intent and undermine a longstanding community asset.
The building, set in extensive gardens and woodland, has long been part of Salcombe’s cultural life, hosting Shakespeare plays, open garden events and local fundraisers. Some of the current residents, all in their 80s and many having lived at Woodcot for more than 20 years now, face the prospect of losing what they thought would be their forever home.
Age UK claims the home is no longer financially viable, citing rising maintenance costs and a significant annual deficit. However, campaigners argue the charity has failed to re-let flats when they became available, despite known demand, and has allowed the site to decline over the past decade.
In April, Age UK informed Salcombe Town Council of its intention to explore a sale. The Council formally responded in May, raising concerns over occupancy levels, the terms of the original gift, whether the site could be passed to another charity with similar aims, and whether any sale proceeds might be reinvested locally.
In its reply, Age UK acknowledged that Woodcot is a cherished part of the town, but stated the original transfer from Help the Aged (now Age UK) does not legally prevent the building from being sold or require it to remain a residential home for the elderly.
The charity confirmed that there are currently only six tenants, after it stopped re-letting vacant rooms due to ongoing uncertainty over the site’s future. Age UK said that even if all units were full it would not solve the “significant ongoing financial challenges” associated with maintaining a listed property and its grounds.
While no final decision has been made and no action is expected before 2026, campaigners say the direction of travel is clear, and that a developer sale would betray the spirit of Miss Jennings’ gift.
“AGE UK didn’t pay a penny for Woodcot. If they can’t manage it, they should pass it on to another charity that can not cash in on it,” said a supporter.
Salcombe Town Council said: “While this matter lies outside the Council’s direct authority, we are committed to monitoring developments, staying in contact with Age UK, and continuing to represent local interests. We also appreciate that this is a highly sensitive topic for many in our community.”
A petition calling on Age UK to pass the property to another charity, free of charge and in line with the original bequest, has now been launched.
“Salcombe will lose part of its soul if Woodcot is sold,” said one resident. “It’s time for Age UK to do the right thing.”
