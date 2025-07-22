Amongst a stunning cast, Mimi will be played by Victoria Armillotta, a British-Italian soprano currently based in London supported by the International Opera Awards. Rodolfo will be played by Martins Smaukstelis, a Latvian-born tenor and the winner of the Emmy Destinn Awards 2024. Martins has sung with some of the most prominent companies including Glyndebourne Festival, Garsington, Wexford and The Grange Festival.