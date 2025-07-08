Occasional Cards & Gifts in Kingsbridge has been crowned as one of the best greeting card retailers in the country.
The independent shop, located at 17 Fore St, Kingsbridge, won the South West category of the greeting card retailing awards – affectionately known as The Retas – which celebrate excellence in greeting card retailing across the UK.
The 2025 ceremony, held at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel in Mayfair, featured a Country & Western theme and was hosted by comedian Ignacio Lopez. Around 400 people attended the lavish event.
Launched in 2005 by Progressive Greetings Worldwide magazine, the Retas awards recognise achievement across the sector – from small independents to national chains, garden centres, supermarkets and department stores.
Last year, UK shoppers spent more than £1.5 billion on greeting cards. Occasional Cards & Gifts beat stiff competition to be named the top retailer in the South West.
Jakki Brown, managing director of Max Publishing, which owns and organises The Retas, said: “The UK leads the world in greeting cards, which continue to form a vital role in social communication – tangible proof to show you care, in the good and the tough times. The passion the winners of The Retas 2025 have shown towards maintaining a wonderful selection of greeting cards, covering all occasions and sending needs, as well as commitment to their communities at large, makes them very special indeed.”
Owners of Occasional Cards & Gifts, Jayne and Kevin Brooking, said: “We are delighted to have been recognised as the top card retailer in the South West 2025.
“A huge thank you needs to go to our suppliers, who keep our shop full of ever-changing and interesting cards, and our customers – without them we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.