South Devon sailor Charlie MacKenzie defied expectations with an unbelievable performance at the 2025 International Topper World Championship in Medemblik, The Netherlands.
The 15 year-old finished 2nd overall, beating sailors from all over the world, travelling from as far as China, America, South Africa and several European countries.
Variable and challenging weather conditions across a week of racing, with everything from thunder and lightning storms, then strong winds gusting over 30 knots (that’s a lot in a boat less than 12 feet in length!), and then no wind at all.
Through the adversity, Charlie managed to keep a calm and focused head, landing him a podium finish and silver medal, now ranking 2nd in the world!
Comment from Charlie- Standing on the podium with the British flag being raised and the National Anthem playing will stay with me for a long time, it was a fabulous experience competing in an international competition. I am looking forward to getting back on local waters soon after a rest!
Facing fierce international competition from over a dozen countries—including the USA, China, South Africa, and across Europe—Charlie rose to the challenge in a week marked by unpredictable and extreme conditions.
From violent thunderstorms and gusts over 30 knots to complete windless drift days, the event tested every sailor’s resilience and skill.
Charlie’s sailing journey started with local-based The Wind Project which is a Charitable Community Benefit Society https://thewindproject.co.uk
He is a member of Salcombe Yacht Club and attends Kingsbridge Community College.
Charlie would like to thank Zoe and Ross from The Wind Project for setting his course with his passion for sailing, and Jayne Morris, John Burn, and Tim Law at Salcombe yacht club for support and coaching. As an ex-Olympian, Tim’s input has been invaluable. KCC have also incredibly supportive of his journey.
Charlie would like to represent his country in the Olympics, and as he now moves up to the ILCA class, he’s on the right path.
