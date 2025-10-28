Two inspiring women from CareYourWay, a family-run home care provider based in Totnes, have been named finalists in the prestigious 2025 West Country Women Awards.
CEO and Founder Sarah Sabater and Head of Brand and Marketing Anna Potgieter have each reached the top four in their respective categories, standing out among thousands of nominees across the region. Their recognition celebrates not only individual excellence but also the values and impact of the company they help lead.
For Sarah Sabater, the heart of CareYourWay has always been deeply personal. Her journey into the care sector began in 2005 after witnessing the poor quality of care available to her terminally ill father, and later while supporting her mother through dementia. Those experiences revealed the urgent need for more compassionate, person-centred support and became the foundation for CareYourWay’s ethos of dignity, respect, and empathy.
Sarah’s nomination for Employer of the Year reflects the culture she has built within the organisation. Under her leadership, CareYourWay has maintained its Outstanding rating with the Care Quality Commission since 2019 – a rare and consistent achievement in the sector.
Meanwhile, Anna Potgieter’s recognition celebrates her creativity, energy, and dedication in bringing CareYourWay’s message to life. As Head of Brand and Marketing, Anna plays a key role in connecting with families and communities, ensuring that the company’s person-first approach is not just communicated but truly felt. She also supports new franchise partners in delivering the same award-winning standards of home care nationwide, helping to extend CareYourWay’s reach and impact.
Anna’s finalist placement highlights her success in building meaningful connections and amplifying a message of compassion-driven care – one that resonates with both clients and colleagues alike.
Being named finalists is a proud moment for CareYourWay, recognising not only the remarkable leadership of these two women but also the strength of a team united by kindness, purpose, and a passion for making a difference.
The Grand Final event is due to take place on 28 November at Crowne Plaza, Plymouth.
