Rowcroft Hospice is thrilled to announce that its flagship fundraising event, The Big Tackle, is back for 2026 – bigger, better, and more fun than ever.
Taking place on Saturday March 7 2026, the event is now open for sign-ups.
The Big Tackle is an eight-mile sponsored walk around the scenic streets and coastal footpath of Torquay, starting and finishing at Torquay Rugby Club.
After the walk, participants can enjoy post-match celebrations including a free pint and pasty while watching the live screening of the England vs Italy Six Nations Rugby match.
“The Big Tackle is a brilliant day out for friends, family and colleagues,” says Rowcroft Fundraiser Rachel Haime. “It’s not just about the walk – it’s about having fun, enjoying the scenery, and being part of something really special.
“Every step you take helps support Rowcroft’s vital care for local patients and their families, so you can have a great day and make a real difference at the same time.”
Last March, over 1,000 participants joined Rowcroft Hospice, raising £100,000 – enough to fund more than 3,300 hours of care.
One participant, 18-year-old Rupert Stickland walked in memory of his father, Craig, who was cared for in Rowcroft’s Inpatient Unit before he passed away last year aged 54.
“It was such a relief when Dad arrived at Rowcroft, and the nurses were fantastic,” said Rupert. “Rowcroft did everything for the family; nothing was too much trouble. I wanted to do The Big Tackle walk to support the hospice. It’s a top charity.”
As demand for hospice care rises and financial pressures grow – due to soaring costs, increasing demand, and limited government funding – community support is more critical than ever.
According to Hospice UK, two in five hospices are planning cuts to essential services.
The Big Tackle is a chance to get active, have fun, and support your local hospice.
