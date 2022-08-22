CareYourWay: takes charity plunge to raise money for Christmas hampers
“This September, the CareYourWay team based in Totnes are skydiving to raise awareness for their annual brand scheme, a Present for a Pensioner, which provides luxury hampers to those who wouldn’t normally receive a present during the Christmas period.
Michelle, who is the brand’s franchise operations manager, faces her fears in this year’s frightening new challenge with the local community pulling together to raise money for those who are isolated.
A Present for a Pensioner is an annual brand scheme that places local communities at the heart of the event, providing luxury hampers to those who would be spending Christmas alone, funded by local businesses and generous individuals. A Present for a Pensioner has seen huge success over the last few years, with this year’s edition becoming bigger than ever.
Michelle said: “This year, I am so excited to be doing the skydive to raise money for the event. In what has been such a successful year for us, I’m so excited to play a role and contribute to the event at the end of the year, giving back to those lovely people in our community. Sarah Sabater, our brand CEO, has expressed her thanks to the local community for continuing to support those at home and is looking forward to raising a record number of hampers for this year’s wonderful edition.”
