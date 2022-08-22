Michelle said: “This year, I am so excited to be doing the skydive to raise money for the event. In what has been such a successful year for us, I’m so excited to play a role and contribute to the event at the end of the year, giving back to those lovely people in our community. Sarah Sabater, our brand CEO, has expressed her thanks to the local community for continuing to support those at home and is looking forward to raising a record number of hampers for this year’s wonderful edition.”