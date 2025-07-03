The College’s Learning Resource Centre recently hosted its annual Carnegie Medal Celebration Day.
The Carnegie Medal is the UK’s oldest and most prestigious children’s book award, celebrating exceptional writing and illustration in children’s literature.
The Carnegie Medal for Writing is awarded by children’s librarians for an outstanding book written in English for young readers.
This year, students from Ivybridge Community College were challenged to read as many of the eight shortlisted titles as possible, with the task of choosing their favourite.
The 2025 shortlist featured a range of compelling themes, including masculinity, friendship, family dynamics, and personal growth.
Throughout the term, students from Years 7, 8, and 9 participated in Carnegie Club activities designed to enhance their reading experience.
These included creative exercises such as slam poetry writing, fashion design, and memory games, all leading up to the live Award Ceremony on Thursday June 19.
Ahead of the ceremony, students were invited to contribute to a collaborative project by decorating a library blind, creatively illustrating the beauty of reading.
More than a dozen students worked together to craft a stunning stained-glass effect design, while engaging in lively discussions about the shortlisted books, their favourite literary series, and the characters they admired most.
As the day progressed, there was much excitement as students eagerly anticipated the announcement of the winner.
Many students expressed admiration for The Final Year by Matt Goodfellow, citing its powerful message and thought-provoking themes.
However, the award for the Carnegie Medal for Writing went to debut author Margaret McDonald for her novel Glasgow Boys.
At just 27 years old, McDonald became the youngest-ever winner in the award’s 90-year history.
Her novel, described as “honest” and “hopeful,” explores themes of mental health, trauma, inequality, and identity through the friendship of two boys raised in foster care.
In addition, the Shadowers’ Choice Award, determined by student votes from across the UK, was presented to King of Nothing by Nathanael Lessore.
This compelling Young Adult novel delves into the complexities of young masculinity, following the evolving friendship between a bully and an unpopular classmate, while exploring these themes with warmth, humour, and authenticity.
Mrs Trafford, who helped organise the event, shared her thoughts on the day’s success: “It was wonderful to witness such enthusiasm for reading and to hear students from different year groups discussing books with such passion.
“Once again, the Carnegie-winning titles have provided an excellent opportunity for students to learn empathy, compassion, and respect.”
All of the shortlisted books, including the winners, are available to borrow from the Learning Resource Centre.
