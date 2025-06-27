University Hospitals Plymouth have won the “Improving Urgent and Emergency Care through Digital” category at this year’s HSJ Digital Awards.
They were recognised for their mobile x-ray service.
The service supports care close to home reducing unnecessary patient admissions to the Emergency Department by bringing x-rays to the patient.
The car comes complete with a full X-Ray kit and is staffed by specialist Radiographers and Imaging Healthcare Assistants. They cover Plymouth and the surrounding areas, offering support to patients who have fallen at home or in other community settings.
The service was introduced after last year’s data found that over 2,000 patients aged 55 and older, who attended the Emergency Department did not have fractures - and most had arrived by ambulance.
The Mobile X-Ray Service has now supported over 200 patients by taking an x-ray machine to patients in their own residence, preventing them from needing to attend the Emergency Department.
Ryan Hunneman, Transformation Programme Manager at UHP said: "We are delighted to accept the award at this year’s HSJ Digital Award for 'Improving Urgent and Emergency Care through Digital' with our Mobile X-Ray Service.
“We could not be prouder to be a part of this prestigious and well recognised event, and to take home the award in face of some tough competition is a massive achievement for us and we are delighted to be bringing this back to Plymouth.”
The service also highlights exemplary partnerships, working with South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT), supporting the pathway and helping patients get the services they need quickly, and partners in the Urgent Community Response team, ensuring all patients get the aftercare needed.
Ryan added: “The hard work delivered by everyone in the development of this pathway is represented in the overwhelming positive feedback that we receive from patients and service users every single day, with 100 per cent of patients saying they would recommend the service to family and friends.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.