Young people across the South Hams have been given an exciting opportunity to win funding to help tackle climate change as part of a ground-breaking initiative from the Woodland Trust.
The Youth Innovation Competition offers youngsters the chance to secure part of a £20,000 prize to support their own environmental projects.
The competition comes against the backdrop of an alarming Met Office announcement that 2022 was the warmest year in the UK on record, highlighting the desperate need for climate change action.
The winners will also receive mentorship from leading industry experts to deliver projects which directly fight the climate crises.
Applications are now open and will close at 4pm on February 7.For more information on how to apply visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk or email [email protected]