Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team were asked to help a casualty from a day fishing vessel.
The casualty had received serious burns, following an incident onboard another vessel at sea.
The call came just after 5pm on September 22.
Working alongside Dart RNLI Lifeboat, Dart Harbour & Navigation Authority, Devon Air Ambulance, South West Ambulance Service and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 924 from Newquay, the casualty was rescued, stabilised and transported onwards for further treatment.
Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team would like to thank members of the public who moved away from the scene & helicopter landing site when rescue officers and the RNLI Shore Crew asked them to do so.
Thank you also go to the day fishing vessel who responded to the Mayday call and transported the casualty towards Dartmouth.
Dartmouth Coastguard Rescue Team is an emergency search and rescue response team.