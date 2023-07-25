TWO cats were rescued but a bungalow has been severely damaged in a fire in Totnes today, Tuesday.
Fire control reports: ‘A bungalow at Higher Westonfields in Totnes suffered severe damage by fire after neighbours noticed smoke issuing from the property and called the Fire Service.
‘The owner was out at the time of the call and concerns were raised for two cats which could not be accounted for.
‘Three fire appliances were mobilised from Totnes, Paignton and Torquay.
‘This incident is now complete and was brought under control at 4.28pm.
‘The fire, which started accidentally in the kitchen of a privately owned detached bungalow, was extinguished using four breathing apparatus, twp hose reel jets, a safety jet and two ladders, followed by two positive pressure ventilation fans to clear the property of smoke, a thermal imaging camera and small tools to make the property safe.
‘Sadly the property was severely damaged by fire and smoke but luckily there were no casualties and the two cats were rescued (one prior to our arrival and the other by our crews) before being reunited with their owner. '
This incident started shortly before 11am and is now complete and these are the full and final details.