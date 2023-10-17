Cider makers across Devon are celebrating Apple Day on October 21. It’s an extra special Apple Day this year as they are able to announce that it’s been a perfect year for cider apples, resulting in a bumper crop of beautifully ripened apples, ready to be pressed into one of the nation’s favourite drinks.
The National Association of Cider Makers (NACM), which represents the industry, has declared 2023 the year of the cider apple, with the conditions for the orchards meaning the cider made this year will be particularly special. Cider apples, so woven into our heritage, with names like Merry Legs, Slack ma-Girdle, Sheep’s Nose and Brown Snout, have thrived.
Although we Brits have not enjoyed the best summer weather-wise, it has proved optimum conditions for cider apples. With the mix of sun and rain and the late burst of September and October sunshine, it has created the right conditions for the apples to ripen to perfection, with just the right amount of acidity and sweetness to press into the ultimate cider.
From bud to bottle, cider is a crucial part of the country’s economy. Cider making not only supports employment, farming, and sustainability, but boosts tourism particularly in the West, Southwest and West Midlands.
Throughout the UK there are three hundred farmers growing over fifteen thousand acres of orchards that are often handed down through generations. This farmland crucially preserves the UK’s biodiversity by attracting a wide variety of wildlife. Once produced, cider flies the flag for British food and drink with over £50 million of exports of cider per year.
Fenella Tyler, Chief Executive at National Association of Cider Makers (NACM) said: “Apple Day provides a wonderful chance to celebrate apples and orchards, and cider makers across the country will be doing that with aplomb this year, raising a glass to the exceptional crop that 2023 has given us.
Those who love the drink, which is so much a part of the fabric of local communities, will be delighted with the results of this year’s harvest and we thank those who continue to support cider makers.
Not only is it essential to sustaining rural areas, the industry also supports local amenities and charities, funding wildlife ventures and community orchards. A glass of cider supports all of this, plus offers a little slice of sunshine!”