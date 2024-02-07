Ashton, 15, said that the support students are given has made the word of difference to him: “When I came here, my needs were instantly catered for and it just, that really boosted my confidence and I think that's why this school is just so great because it really does help just every single person's needs and because of the class sizes are so small as well, it just, the teacher can see across the whole classroom and just know when someone needs help, even if you don't put your hand up, you just instantly get, it's basically just one-to-one attention at all times and that is just amazing and so great.”