South Hams District Council is proud to celebrate local achievements in biodiversity creation, a core priority for the Council.
A standout success is Hope Wood in South Brent — a living example of what community spirit can achieve. Earlier this year, volunteers of all ages came together to plant over 10,000 trees, creating a vibrant and energetic atmosphere on site. Despite a dry spring and summer, the trees have thrived in their first season.
The focus now turns to the second year of planting. Between November and March, around 12,500 more trees will be added, including broadleaf woodland, wood pasture, and orchard species.
To mark this progress, Sustainable South Brent is hosting a ‘Planters Picnic’ in early July — a chance for the community to celebrate their efforts and help maintain the site.
In wider biodiversity work supported by the Council, ParkLife South West, in partnership with South Devon National Landscapes, has been brush-harvesting Yellow Rattle seeds. These were sown by volunteers and apprentices last year and will help develop wildflower meadows across South Devon. Once established, Yellow Rattle brings a cheerful yellow bloom and encourages meadow growth by reducing vigorous grasses.
Cllr John McKay, South Hams District Council's Executive Member for Climate Change and Biodiversity, said: "Hope Wood is a shining example of what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared vision for biodiversity.
“The dedication and enthusiasm of everyone involved, but especially the South Brent community has been truly inspiring, and their efforts are creating a thriving woodland and parkland that will benefit both people and wildlife for generations to come.
“We are excited to continue our work with more planting activities in the winter tree-planting season and look forward to seeing Hope Wood flourish."
