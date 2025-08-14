There were celebrations in Totnes this morning as students at Kennicott Sixth Form Centre at KEVICC in Totnes, collected their A Level results.
Staff, students and families gathered to mark another year of excellent outcomes. This year’s results reflect the dedication, hard work and ambition of students across a wide range of subjects.
Students had much to be proud of and the achievements of every student are celebrated. Head of Sixth Form, Amy Withers comments: ‘Behind every set of outcomes there is a story, and every student has worked hard to overcome challenges and to grow both personally and academically during their time at Sixth Form. Today is the culmination of that hard work and effort, which it has been a privilege to be a part of. My very best wishes go to all of our students as they move forward to their next steps.’
Daisy Johnson will be heading to the University of Cambridge, to study Natural Sciences and achieved A* grades in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics as well as an A grade in Further Maths and EPQ; Anna Jones will be studying History at University of Liverpool, having achieved an A* in Sociology, A in English Literature and B in History; Kassia Panitzke-Jones takes up a place at the University of Exeter to study English and History and achieved A grades in English Literature, Philosophy and EPQ and a B in History. Kassia says ‘I am so pleased to have spent the last 2 years at Kennicott. The teachers are so very supportive and lovely. My classmates have been wonderful too. I will miss it all so much!’
James Waddell commented that ‘Kennicott is a really great college and I’m really grateful to have been supported to get to university.’ James will be studying Politics at Oxford Brookes University.
Holly Whittles achieved AAB in English Literature, Art and Sociology. Charlotte Lewis, Jack DeVere and Sasha Barrett secured Double Distinction Stars in their applied Sports course, and will be studying at Plymouth Marjon and Loughborough.
Kennicott prides itself on being more than just a place to study. Set in a unique and inspiring environment, it offers a caring, student-focused community where students are known and supported as individuals. With strong personal tutor relationships, excellent teaching, and a culture of high expectations, students are empowered to achieve their potential—whether heading to university, apprenticeships, creative industries or employment.
Following an Ofsted inspection this year, inspectors noted that pupils and sixth-form students are proud to attend King Edward VI Community College and that the school has worked hard to create a community where pupils feel they belong. They also commented on how the school community has been built on a foundation of kindness and respect.
Alan Salt, Principal at KEVICC said: “It’s a real pleasure to celebrate with our Sixth Formers today. Their results are a reflection not only of their commitment and resilience, but also the support, care and quality of education they’ve received at Kennicott. We’re proud to have helped so many of them secure exciting futures, whether at university, in employment or further training. Kennicott is a truly special place, and these outcomes speak for themselves.”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said: “Huge congratulations to the students at Kennicott who received their A-Level results today. Their achievements are a testament to their effort and the excellent support they’ve received. It’s fantastic to hear about the diverse range of next steps our students are taking and we wish them every success on their journeys ahead.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.