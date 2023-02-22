John Bradburne held Buckfast Abbey as a special place in his heart, as this was where he converted to Catholicism. The Cause for Beatification for Bradburne is now in full swing and he is likely to become England’s next Saint. This is a rare opportunity to learn about Bradburne’s Saintly life and meet the people making this happen.
The John Bradburne Memorial Society will be hosting an event at Buckfast Abbey, South Devon on Saturday June 10 2023 at 12 noon, to commemorate his 102nd Birthday.
This ticketed event will involve a Mass, lunch, talks, music and an exhibition.
“We are delighted, said the Abbot David Charlesworth OSB, to be able to host this event and we look forward to seeing as many people as possible.”
Please note this is a ticketed event so if you would like to attend you can contact JBMS: 07979 187498 or [email protected] Tickets are available on the JBMS website www.johnbradburne.com