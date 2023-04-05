The world-renowned ecologist and author of Meadows -the definitive guide George Peterken will be teaching the history of wildflower meadows, their cultural and ecological importance and how to conserve and restore meadows in the South Hams.
You can also learn how to create and maintain your own meadow.
All seats are free and you can reserve yours at: https://celebrationofmeadows.eventbrite.co.uk/
It is organised by Moor Meadows on behalf of South Devon Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty’s Life on the Edge promoting better habitats for wildlife in the AONB.
The event begins at 7.30pm.