Kingsbridge, Salcombe and Modbury Chamber of Commerce are organising an evening of revenue-generating ideas & tools along with the chance to chat with like-minded people in business, to the backdrop of the Field of Light installation.
It is being held in the Marine Room at Harbour Hotel Salcombe on Thursday November 28.
The business club is a special collaboration between Chamber and Salcombe Information Centre, born of their shared desire to build business – especially out of season business, in Salcombe and the wider South Hams.
There will be updates on the Salcombe Experience Guide 2025, following the Salcombe Information Centre’s hugely successful 15,000-print run in 2023.
The speakers are Emma Longley– A brand, marketing, and communications specialist with extensive experience directing events, including at the Royal Albert Hall. Emma will share insights on how businesses can maximise the opportunities created by local events.
You’ll learn practical, time-saving tools to capitalise on opportunities before, during, and after an event.
Salcombe Information Centre’s Samantha Dennis and Sarah Burnett, will unveil plans for Edition three of the Experience Salcombe Brochure, outlining its value for local businesses and its role in promoting Salcombe as a year-round destination.
Attendees will gain insights into how the Guide can support their business, alongside an understanding of how the Information Centre plays a pivotal role in both business support and community engagement.
Guillaume Lesage, General Manager of Harbour Beach Club Hotel & Spa will explore how collaboration and communication among local businesses can strengthen connections, enhance Salcombe’s reputation, and drive economic growth in the area.
Learn how working together can amplify the success of individual businesses while boosting the local economy as a whole.
5.45pm for 6pm start with an optional supper at 7.15pm.
The first part of the evening is free but you must register for a ticket.
Visit: https://www.kingsbridge-salcombe-chamber.co.uk/upcoming-events/