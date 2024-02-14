Meanwhile Diptford Sustainable Community have organised a playing field upkeep event on Sunday March 17 between 10am and 12.30pm. They want to ensure the park is safe and available for everyone who uses it. There are also statutory requirements to maintain the ground and equipment. Some of this requires outside involvement but there are other things that local people can deal with to ensure the park and its facilities remains open. Nothing too strenuous will be involved and any necessary tools will be provided: all that’s needed is suitable footwear and clothing to be worn by the volunteers.