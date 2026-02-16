Salcombe RNLI volunteers have been keeping themselves busy over the quieter winter period.
Both the Inshore and All Weather Lifeboats took part in a training exercise that focused on helping new members build their skills and adjust to their roles, while providing an opportunity for experienced crew members to refresh their knowledge.
Seven crew member, most of whom were taking a day off from their usual work, helped bring the all-weather lifeboat, Baltic Exchange III, out of the water.
The vessel underwent a thorough cleaning on its underside and some adjustments in the engine room.
They also welcomed friends from Hope Cove Independent Lifeboat Station.
Such visits are valuable for strengthening professional relationships and gaining insights into our respective vessels, training protocols, and advancements in life-saving techniques.
