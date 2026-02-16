Firefighters were called to reports of a car on fire on the A38 at Sparkwell this morning (Monday, February 16)
The call came just before 7am and the vehicle was well alight.
Crews from Sparkwell and Crownhill attended and used a hose reel jet, a hose and compressed air foam.
Two firefighters were equipped with breathing apparatus.
A further fire engine was called in to supply water.
At just before 9.30am the fire was confirmed as out.
