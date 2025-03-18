What do you get when you cross a cream tea with a ukulele?
That's a jolly good question and you well might ponder!
John and Janine Fox decided they would try it out in Ugborough last Sunday to see what happened. So they set about getting together a small team of ladies (mainly) who subsequently made scones, jam and provided cream and then served them - despite serving the scones Cornish style they were delicious.
The team also made cakes of all descriptions to sell, collected in many raffle prizes and brewed numerous pots of tea.
So what was this all about you might ask?
Well it was in aid of the charity Riding for the Disabled which is a unique equestrian facility in the South Hams that strives to give disabled people of all ages the opportunity to enjoy the sheer exhilaration and therapeutic benefits of horse riding.
The horses are of course very special and the highly trained staff ensure this experience takes place in a safe environment.
Sarah Baker, daughter of Ann who volunteers at the Erme Valley Riding Centre, said a big thank you to all those who had supported this event and gave a special thank you to Pat and Bob Baggot who did the majority of furniture shifting to set the room up.
Some of the Modbury Uke'n''sing group led by Jezz Scott had turned up to a packed Village Hall in Ugborough to play, sing and entertain their audience.
Song sheets were provided and clearly the rural residents enjoy a good sing were more than happy to join in.
Tea was taken, the raffle drawn, the music played and £600 was raised for Riding for the Disabled.
A special thank you to to John and Janine for leading their team to organise this highly successful event.