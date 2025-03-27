Soundart Radio, the independent, licensed community station broadcasting on FM in Totnes and Dartington and online, invites you to an evening of creativity and community at their annual licence fee fundraiser.
Community radio broadcasting on FM must pay an annual license fee to the communications regulator Ofcom.
Every year Soundart Radio raises the £850 to cover this license fee through hosting a ticketed event.
Soundart Radio is for the people of Totnes and creates opportunities for practising artists, musicians and the wider community to use radio as a means of creative expression.
It provides opportunities for local people to make original and creative programmes, including arts programming and a variety of alternative music genres.
On Friday April 4, the Soundart Radio team are encouraging listeners and supporters to come along to the radio station based in the old Dartington College of Arts Student Union bar, previously known as the ‘Rat and Emu’ in Higher Close on the Dartington Estate.
By buying a ticket, or donating to the cause, you are supporting the organisation’s mission to continue broadcasting diverse and innovative programming on FM.
Experience dynamic performances from 6pm until 11.30pm from Soundart Radio DJs Erf Ling, Tzararadio, Mx Mikki, Beat Circus, and Karismatic.
Enjoy dancing to their beats while savouring delicious snacks and beverages, including local beer, cider, cocktails, and soft drinks from the bar.
Connect with the voices behind your favourite shows and help maintain the important role community radio plays in our area.
All proceeds help Soundart Radio continue to deliver the eclectic content, arts programming, and community stories that define the unique cultural landscape.
It will be a night of fun and connection, ensuring Soundart Radio remains a vibrant community resource.
For more information and to book tickets you can visit:
www.soundartradio.org.uk/events