Totnes Town Council is inviting residents and business owners to come along to the Annual Town Meeting on Thursday May 15 at 6pm in The Guildhall.
It’s your chance to ask questions, share ideas, and find out what’s been going on behind the scenes at the Town Council – from community grants to Christmas markets.
Totnes Mayor, Cllr Emily Price explains: “This meeting is all about you – the people who live, work, and care about Totnes.
“We’ll be talking about what we’ve been working on, what’s coming up, and how we’re helping the town to thrive.
“Whether it’s supporting local groups, sprucing up the streets, or planning festive events, there’s a lot happening and we want you to be in the know.
“Plus, during the meeting, we’ll be revealing the winners of the 2025 Totnes Town Council Community Awards.
“It’s always a lovely moment to celebrate the people making a real difference in town.”
Got something you want to ask or suggest?
Just send your questions in by Monday May 12, so they have got time to give you a proper answer on the day.
The Town Meeting takes place at the historic Guildhall at Rampart’s Walk Totnes (just behind St Mary’s Church).
If you can’t make it in person you can always catch up with what they are doing on the Facebook and Instagram pages or via their website: www.totnestowncouncil.gov.uk
Cllr Price added: “We’re really looking forward to seeing lots of friendly faces on May 15
“Come along, get involved, and let’s talk Totnes!”
All Council meetings are held in the Guildhall which is a listed building with limited access for those with accessibility problems.
The Council is committed to ensuring that everyone is able to attend and take part in these meetings and will relocate from the upper Council Chamber to the main Guildhall if you would struggle with the steps and stairs.