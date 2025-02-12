A HELPLINE for survivors of sexual assault will close as the charity that runs it says it faces a ‘drastic cut’ in funding.
Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services, a charity that provides confidential, professional support to survivors of rape, sexual assault and childhood sexual abuse, has said it needs to make some ‘really difficult decisions’ to secure its future.
One such decision is to close its phone helpline and email support service.
Delivered by the charity for the last 14 years, the service will close on February 28.
In that time, more than 200 women volunteers took over 7000 calls, contributing to around £250k in social investment through 12,000 hours of volunteering, Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services say.
With the predicted drop in funding, the charity will also not be able to keep its therapy waiting list open for new additions.
It will also close on February 28.
Following the announcement, the charity are urging people to use the National Rape and Sexual Abuse Helpline, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for anyone over the age of 16.
This can be accessed by calling 0808 500 2222.
In a post to Devon Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Services’ website, chief executive officer Dr Davina Cull said: ‘We understand how difficult it is for survivors of rape and sexual violence to get the help and support they need after sexual harm.
‘We also recognise that any closure of support options reduces choice and can feel devastating.
‘As a charity we do not charge for our support and rely purely on funding from central government, local and national charitable trusts and donations.
‘All charities are experiencing significant cost increases right now due to national insurance rises, increased business costs and reduced availability of funding.
‘But despite this we are not closed for new referrals and remain open for specialist support, which includes 1-2-1 trauma stabilisation based on therapeutic principles, group work, advocacy, self-help and solidarity through community and peer support.
‘There is a minimal waiting time to access Specialist support for a Support Planning Session and our specialist support workers will help you to navigate your recovery journey, with care, skill and understanding.’