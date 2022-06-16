Charity Golf Day returns to Thurlestone

It was a red letter day for golfers near and far as, after an absence of two years due to COVID, Kingsbridge Estuary Rotary Club held their annual Charity Golf Day at Thurlestone Golf Club.

36 teams of three golfers teed off and fought for top honours, resulting in two teams on 37 points.

The winners were the Mens team from Jades (Alec Esplin, Scott Edmunds and Mark Chapman) courtesy of a better back nine than the Captain’s team of John Mawhood (Thurlestone Golf Club Captain), Alistair Whalley and Chris Paschalides.

The day provided an enjoyable return for this much loved and well supported event, which is only possible thanks to the sponsorship and support from so many.

This year the beneficiary was Marie Curie and the Club were able to present them a cheque for £6,000.