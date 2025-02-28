A captivating new storytelling performance, Chasing Crocker, will tour Dartmoor this March, exploring the myths, legends, and spirit of the moor.
It will land at Cornwood Village Hall at 7.30pm on Saturday March 8.
On a stormy night, a midwife is woken by a strange-looking man whose wife needs urgent help. Driving at breakneck speed through lanes that become increasingly unfamiliar, she arrives at a mysterious old cottage where things are not quite what they seem. As mist rolls over ancient granite, tors move and rivers speak, the midwife realises that this midnight call for help has had some unexpected consequences …
Chasing Crocker blends storytelling with the sounds and voices of Dartmoor to bring the spirit of the moor alive. Guided by storytellers Sara Hurley and Lisa Schneider, you’ll hear ancient creation myths and medieval legends, folktales, and everyday adventures in a show that blurs the boundaries between folklore and reality.
Developed through deep engagement with local communities, Chasing Crocker is the result of a collaborative effort between Sara Hurley, Lisa Schneider, and Devon arts charity Villages in Action, with support from a host of creative partners.
Over the past year, the creators of the show have been on a journey through the moor’s rich tapestry of tales, delving into Dartmoor’s folklore to explore how these stories live on today.
Six performances are now set to take place across the moor this March, with stops in Princetown, Cornwood, Ashburton, Bovey Tracey, Chagford, and Okehampton.
Sara Hurley said:
“I’ve lived in South Dartmoor for nearly 30 years, raised my family here, and worked on various arts and community projects about Dartmoor and its people.
“Chasing Crocker has been a fantastic opportunity to deepen my connection with this extraordinary place.
“I’ve explored new landscapes, heard incredible personal stories, and uncovered fresh meaning in the folk tales woven into the land.”
Lisa Schneider said:
“I have lived on Dartmoor for over a decade now, and yet our journey with
Chasing Crocker has introduced me to many different Dartmoors that I didn’t know existed.
“Everyone has their own relationship with this special place.
“The stories we have heard have been funny, touching and really thought-provoking."
An exhibition curated by Monica-Shanta will run alongside the tour featuring photography by young Dartmoor residents, as well as video, sound clips, illustrations, and stories. The exhibition will be open at Field System gallery in Ashburton from March 10 to 15.
Chasing Crockern has been made possible thanks to the generous support of The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Arts Council England, using money raised by National Lottery players.
For more information about the project visit: villagesinaction.co.uk/crockern
The full dates are: Friday March 7, 7.30pm - Princetown Community Centre
Saturday March 8 7.30pm - Cornwood Village Hall
Friday March 14, 7.30pm - Ashburton Arts Centre
Saturday March 15, 7.30pm - Wickham Hall, Bovey Tracey
Friday March 21, 7.30pm - Jubilee Hall, Chagford
Saturday March 22, 7.30pm - Charter Hall, Okehampton