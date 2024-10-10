Food firm Spoldzielnia Mlecharska Mlekpol has recalled its ‘Zloty Mazur Cheese in Slices’ after salmonella was found in the product, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned.
The infected batches of the Polish brand have a 30.08/P6 bar code and come in 150g packs with a ‘28 November 2024’ use-by date.
The FSA warned consumers not to eat the product and to return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.
Point of sale notices will be displayed in stores where the packs were sold explaining to customers why the product is being recalled.
Salmonella symptoms normally include fever as well as gastrointestinal problems, including diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
Earlier this year, there was a salmonella outbreak across the south and west of Wales after a string of cases were linked to laverbread, a product made from edible seaweed.