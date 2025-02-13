A “beloved” 22-year-old gorilla at Paignton Zoo has died after failing to recover from a surgical procedure.
According to the zoo, the western lowland gorilla had been under general anaesthetic to treat an undisclosed ailment but failed to recover and died on Thursday (February 13).
The zoo released a statement on Facebook, saying: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Kivu, our beloved 22-year-old western lowland gorilla.”
Described as a “cherished member of our bachelor gorilla group”, the zoo said gorillas like Kivu played a “vital role” in gorilla conservation, and supported sustainable breeding programmes worldwide.
Explaining the events leading up to Kivu’s death, the zoo said keepers had noticed changes in his behaviour and eating habits in recent weeks, and that he had lost weight.
A “thorough health assessment” was carried out, but despite the expertise of veterinary staff, he failed to regain consciousness.
Kivu had been at Paignton zoo since 2006 after being transferred from Barcelona zoo.
The zoo’s two remaining gorillas, Kiondo and N'Dowe, were said to be in good health and would continue to be closely monitored by their keepers, although The Ape Centre will remain closed “for the next couple of days”.
The zoo said it was accepting messages of condolence, adding that they would be shared with Kivu's keeper team, “who knew him best”.
Kivu is the second gorilla to die at the zoo in less than a year. In June 2024, a 42-year-old male gorilla called Pertinax died following medical complications, also for an undisclosed illness.
Pertinax, who was reportedly the oldest silverback gorilla in a UK zoo, was described as “a father figure” who had mentored three younger males, including Kivu.
Like Kivu, Pertinax went on to appear in a children’s TV show.
Gorillas can live to be between 30 and 50 years old in captivity.