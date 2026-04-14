Two children had a lucky escape after having been rescued from cliffs near Challaborough.
On the evening of Saturday April 11 Kingsbridge Coastguard Rescue Team were called in by Falmouth Coastguard (MRCC) to initial reports of one child stuck.
Bigbury Coastguard Rescue team and Yealm Coastguard Rescue Team were also called in, alongside RNLI Lifeguards South Devon from Bantham on their Rescue Watercraft (RWC).
Information then came in from Falmouth that it was two children and with strong winds gusting up to force 7 and waves at 8 to 10ft, the three Coastguard teams worked rapidly to set up a technical rope rescue system.
Both were safely rescued and checked over by team members and a first responder for injuries.
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