Children’s Hospice Dart Art Day Success

DESPITE gusting winds, the Children’s Hospice Dart Art Day was a great success last weekend, raising more than £3,00 for children with life-limited conditions.

Dartmouth and District Friends of Children’s Hospice South West said they were delighted with their 18th annual art event in Royal Avenue Gardens.

Sue Tweed, a volunteer in the Friends group, said: “As a one-day, smaller event than the 17 previous weekends, the result was proportionately better than the previous year, which was a record for the event and surprising when many are struggling financially. The amount raised will help provide essential specialist care and support for more than 500 families with life-limited children in the South West – making the most of short and precious lives.

“With a gloomy weather forecast, 20 stallholders set up on Saturday expecting lots of rain and gusting winds – no rain, some sun but volunteers and stallholders were hanging onto their gazebos for most of the day to avoid them flying over the Dart. Lots of visitors and locals appeared to browse and buy from the stalls where artists and craft workers displayed a huge variety of interesting products.”

The event was opened by Captain Sarah Oakley, of Britannia Royal Naval College, who presented a cheque for £500 from the BRNC Charities Committee. Two teams of BRNC Navy Cadets supported the event, helping volunteers and artists with setting up and taking down gazebos and equipment.

Entertainment was provided by Dashing Devon Dukes, local children playing ukuleles led by teacher Peter Beamish. They were followed by guitar and vocal duo Rhyllig and The Nautibuoys.

A prize raffle raised an impressive £700, and volunteers ran a children’s and bottle tombola and did well in the tea hut, selling refreshments. Supplies were donated by volunteers and supporters, so all the proceeds contributed to the impressive fundraising total of £3,170.

Volunteer Sue said: “We’d like to thank everyone who supported this event – all the generous people visiting us, exhibiting, volunteering and supporting the event, including BRNC and the officer cadets – we couldn’t have done this without you!”