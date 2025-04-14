Volunteers in the Children’s Hospice South West Dartmouth & District Friends Group would like to thank everyone who supported them at their two events in April.
Their Easter Fair was held in the Old Market in Dartmouth on Saturday, April 5. While the footfall was quieter than at previous fairs, the support and generosity shown was 'heart-warming', according to the group.
The event raised an unexpected but very welcome £960.
This was boosted by Stephen Levy’s wonderful Winkworth Easter Raffle, which was drawn at the fair and raised a further £700 for the charity.
The group also received a £100 donation from local fundraiser Sue Payne and her Stand Up To Cancer group of friends in Dartmouth, bringing the total to £1,760.
As it was the school holidays, the group held a street collection in Dartmouth at the end of the week, which raised a further £564.
Volunteer Sue Tweed said: “The two events were hard work but very well worth the effort. With the support of so many people, we raised a wonderful total of £2,325.74 that week.
With recent increases in costs following the Budget, costing the charity an extra £600,000 a year, every penny we can raise will help Children’s Hospice South West continue to provide specialist care and support for families with life-limited children in the South West.”
Dartmouth & District Friends Group is a small team of volunteers and new helpers are always welcome.
To offer help in any way, however little or infrequent, please contact Sue Tweed at [email protected] or 07955 197721.
The volunteers are now taking a break in town until their Dart Art Day in Royal Avenue Gardens on Saturday, July 5.
For anyone visiting the Devon County Show between Wednesday, May 15 and Friday, May 17, look out for the Children’s Hospice South West stand where you can learn about the vital work CHSW do.