China Blue Robbery
On Saturday October 1st, a large amount of stock was stolen from China Blue, a ceramics company in Totnes. The independent business reached out on social media to see if anyone witnessed the crime, and to implore those responsible to return their goods before they pursued the incident any further with the police.
The robbery occurred between 2:10 and 2:20pm, on Station Road in Totnes, and was carried out by four individuals. China Blue expressed their shock and distress at the transgression online, explaining that they “were very busy and by the time another customer had noticed and made us aware, the group had left.” They warned other shops in Totnes to be aware of “opportunists who visit”. The main stock that was stolen was their handbags, but “it’s looking very likely other items had been taken too.”
Devon and Cornwall police said they are currently investigating the incident. They said: “Three women and a man entered the premises and selected items which they put into their bags before leaving the store without payment.” The perpetrators are described as being a “dark haired lady, (a)blond haired lady in black & white dress, (a) younger dark haired lady… and a man”. “one man, one dark haired lady, one blonde haired lady in black & white dress, (and) one younger dark haired lady.”
China Blue are an integral part of Totnes, having just celebrated their 25th year as a business in the town. Before they set up their studio, they were already an established ceramics company and have been a popular spot for pottery-enthusiasts and curious shoppers for many years. The lifestyle store they run alongside the studio was set up because of their “passion for interior design and homeware and to complement (their) sister company”.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police at [email protected]
