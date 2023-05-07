A two metre high letter C –for Charles and Camilla – forms the centrepiece of the ambitious and beautiful Coronation flower festival adorning St Peter’s Church in Cornworthy.
Led by RHS trained and award-winning Chelsea Flower Show garden designer,Linda Maby, villagers fashioned the floral exhibits, designed to reflect King Charles III’s passions and favourite flowers.
The festival features a mix of individual flower arrangements and the community-created, Coronation inspired giant letter C.
The display highlights the King’s passion for community, sustainability and the environment. Two tall, willow-woven structures at the entrance are ‘crowned’ with wild and local flowers sourced from parishioners gardens, while rivers of moss with a natural planting flow from their feet. Both of the willow structures and the willow C was created by local willow weaver, Vivienne Turner.
Charles’ favourite flowers, delphiniums, dominate the arrangement in the porch, with feathers to signify his Prince of Wales background.
Along the aisle, scented sentry-like structures hold rosemary, in memory of the King’s parents Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh, and thyme – a favourite at his Highgrove home; and a billowy floral cloud hangs overhead from the ceiling.
The centrepiece C is created from local willow and cornus and is dressed in dried flowers and foliage.
Throughout the church are Coronation-themed displays arranged by the church’s regular contributors, featuring a mix of traditional and abstract arrangements.