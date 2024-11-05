Citizens Advice is marking a milestone in their partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, with their Devon-wide project passing its first anniversary.
The joint venture means people living with cancer who are being treated anywhere in Devon can access dedicated advisors to support them with money problems.
A cancer diagnosis can mean your income goes down while your spending goes up.
Research by Macmillan shows four in five people with cancer in the UK (83 per cent) experience a financial impact from their diagnosis, which for those affected reaches more than £1,000 a month on average.
The team of expert advisors at Citizens Advice (CA) in Devon can help patients to claim what they are entitled to and assist with one-off Macmillan Grant applications.
The advisors are located across the county and can support anyone, living anywhere, being treated by one of the Devon hospitals.
During the first year of the service, over 1,100 people have been helped to access over £4m of benefits – an average of £3,731 per person.
Caroline Sparke, Project Lead at CA Rural Devon, said:
“Over the last year it has been wonderful to see the team come together to help people with cancer in our region.
Anyone with cancer can access our free and confidential service”.
Tina Churchill, Partnership Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support, said:
“Having worked closely with our local partners at Citizens Advice, we are delighted to have seen so many people take advantage of receiving easily accessible specialist welfare benefits advice, since the roll out of the service last year.
“We’d encourage anyone struggling with the financial impact of cancer to get in touch with Citizens Advice Devon to understand the support that’s available. Alternatively, anyone living with or affected by cancer can call Macmillan’s free support line on 0808-808-0000 or visit our website at: macmillan.org.uk.”
People living with cancer are encouraged to contact the team by calling 0808 175 4505, emailing [email protected] or by visiting www.citizensadvicetnmwd.org.uk/macmillan to self-refer.
Alternatively, they can visit The Lodge at Torbay Hospital, or the Mustard Tree at Derriford Hospital to be referred.