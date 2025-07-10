The Citizens Advice South Hams charity has secured grant funding from Totnes Town Council to continue delivering vital outreach advice sessions at St John’s Church in Bridgetown.
As part of the 2025 Totnes Town Council Community Grants programme, the charity has been awarded £5,000 to help support the running of its weekly outreach service.
These drop-in sessions take place every Wednesday morning from 9.30am to 12.30pm at St John’s Church, providing a convenient local access point for those seeking advice and support.
Although Citizens Advice South Hams is part of the national Citizens Advice network, it is an independent local charity that relies on funding from the community it serves.
Each year, the charity helps more than 6,000 people across the South Hams with a wide range of issues.
Part of the grant will also contribute to the charity’s growing Citizens Advice in Schools project.
This initiative places an advisor in local schools within the Education South West trust, offering support to low-income families on matters such as welfare benefits, debt, housing, and money management.
Janie Moor, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice South Hams, said:
“We are incredibly grateful for the support from Totnes Town Council.
“Ensuring ease of access is one of our top priorities, so being available at St John’s Church on Wednesdays, or via referrals through schools, helps us reach people where they are.
“But there is still more to do.
“To date our funding for both these vital services is time limited, and without more funds they will end, leaving people stranded without help to find a way forward.
“We are committed to maintaining these services and would encourage anyone who can to make a donation via our crowdfunding platform:
donate.giveasyoulive.com/campaign/citizens-advice-in-schools”
Citizens Advice South Hams offers free, confidential and impartial advice to everyone in the community. The service covers a broad range of issues including benefits, debt, housing, employment, energy, consumer problems, relationship breakdowns and discrimination.
For more information, visit: southhamscab.org.uk
