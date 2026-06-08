Citizens Advice South Hams is launching a volunteer and staff recruitment campaign this summer as the charity expands to reach more people who need help to overcome their problems.
The organisation’s Chief Executive, Janie Moor, said: “In the last few years, we’ve been busier than ever helping people in the South Hams through the cost-of-living crisis, housing shortages and rising energy prices.
“As a community charity, we rely on our fantastic volunteers to help with a variety of tasks, including frontline advice, reception and administration.
“We’re seeking dedicated volunteers to serve as the first point of contact for members of the public, addressing their anxiety and making them feel valued while providing vital administrative support. We’re also recruiting new staff members as we operate Devon’s new Crisis and Resilience Fund.”
Citizens Advice South Hams is a free, independent and confidential service and provides advice for everyone in the community regardless of age, religion, disability, race or sexual orientation.
The charity helps people with a very wide range of issues, such as benefit applications, energy costs, housing, debt, the consequences of relationship breakdowns, and consumer problems.
Citizens Advice says no previous experience is necessary for volunteers as they provide all the training and support needed.
Mrs Moor added:"Our volunteers come from a wide range of backgrounds, and we welcome people from all sectors of society, from students to retired people and those with disabilities and minority communities.”
One current volunteer said: “Before I started at Citizens Advice South Hams, I knew very little about the difficult circumstances people sometimes find themselves in and how hard it can be for them to find a way forward.
“Helping someone get on top of their problems is sometimes challenging but hugely rewarding.”
The commitment for volunteering is around seven hours a week, usually from 9.30am to 4pm on the same day each week.
Find out more on the Citizens Advice South Hams website or email [email protected] for an application.
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