Education South West (ESW) is celebrating national success after winning the ‘Staff Development Award’ at the prestigious MAT Excellence Awards.
It is a trust of eight primary schools, four secondary schools, one all-through school and a University Technical College across Devon, received the award in recognition of its sector-leading commitment to professional development, career progression and staff wellbeing.
Judges recognised Education South West's ambitious and inclusive approach to professional growth, which combines personalised development pathways, bespoke coaching and vibrant professional networks to support colleagues at every stage of their careers.
The trust's commitment to growing talent from within has been a particular strength.
Through its "Grow Your Own" leadership programmes, flexible CPD offer and clear progression routes, Education South West has created opportunities for staff to develop and advance their careers.
This is reflected in the fact that 11 of the trust's 14 headteachers have been promoted internally.
The MAT Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of multi-academy trusts across the country and recognise organisations making a significant difference to children, staff and communities.
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be recognised for our staff development.
“This recognition reflects something we care deeply about as a trust, creating an environment where people can grow, develop and build fulfilling careers while making a difference to the lives of children and young people.
"We know that investing in our staff is one of the most powerful things we can do to improve outcomes for pupils.
“The fact that so many of our leaders have progressed through our schools demonstrates the strength of the culture we have built together.
"This award belongs to every colleague across Education South West.
“Their commitment, professionalism and willingness to continually learn and improve are what make our trust such a special place to work and learn."
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