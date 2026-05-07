A new partnership between City College Plymouth and University of Derby aims to strengthen defence technical education and help tackle skills shortages across the UK defence sector.
The two institutions have signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) establishing a strategic collaboration focused on developing technical skills, expanding training opportunities and supporting workforce capability within the defence supply chain.
The agreement brings together the strengths of further education and higher education to support the development of clear technical pathways into defence careers. By combining specialist technical training, higher-level study and strong employer engagement, the partnership aims to support the workforce capability required across the UK defence supply chain.
This partnership builds on City College Plymouth’s growing national profile in defence skills, following its recent designation as a Defence Technical Excellence College - a status that acknowledges its high-quality provision, strong employer links, and critical role in supporting defence-related training and workforce development.
The MoU confirms a shared commitment to widening access to defence technical training, aligning curriculum with employer expectations, and supporting national and international activity linked to defence skills development. This collaboration directly supports the Government’s Defence Industrial Strategy, which aims to address skills shortages and create specialist training pathways into defence roles.
Through the partnership, both organisations will work together to develop industry-aligned technical education pathways, share specialist expertise and facilities, and coordinate engagement with defence employers, supply chain partners and government stakeholders. The collaboration will also support joint staff development, curriculum innovation, and the development of new training provision aligned to national defence priorities.
The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the UK’s defence workforce by ensuring students gain the high-level technical skills required by defence employers and their supply chains. It will support improved student progression routes, including higher-level technical study and Apprenticeships, while helping address critical skills needs across the defence sector.
Jackie Grubb, Chief Executive of City College Plymouth, said: "This partnership represents an important step forward in strengthening defence skills development and technical education in the UK. By working closely with the University of Derby, we can combine our expertise to create clear progression pathways, support innovation in training, and equip students with the advanced technical skills needed to meet the evolving demands of the defence sector and its supply chains."
Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby, added: “This collaboration brings together City College Plymouth’s expertise in defence and technical skills delivery with the University of Derby’s strengths in higher education and research. Together, these capabilities create a powerful platform to support national defence priorities and meet future workforce demand.
“The University of Derby already plays a central role in the UK’s nuclear skills ecosystem as the academic partner in the first-of-its-kind Nuclear Skills Academy. Through this partnership, we deliver degree-level programmes that equip apprentices with high-quality education, industry-relevant skills and invaluable hands-on experience.
“As the region’s anchor institution, the University has a long-established record of forging impactful industry partnerships that drive innovation, strengthen skills pipelines, and contribute to regional and national economic growth.”
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